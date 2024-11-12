Maharashtra: Women beneficiaries of ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ express gratitude to Mahayuti govt

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) The Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra, aimed at empowering women through financial assistance has struck a chord with the women beneficiaries as they are drawing benefits of it and using the money for meeting their household expenditures.

The women beneficiaries of Nalasopara region, including those from Muslim community spoke to IANS about the benefits of scheme and expressed gratitude to state government as well as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

They said that the scheme, which provides them financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 21 to 65, has given much-needed boost to their household finances.

Sharing her experience, Lakshmi Gupta, a recipient of the scheme, said, "I am thankful to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the benefits provided under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. It has been a great help to me, and I hope the government continues this initiative for women in the future."

Gulnaz, another beneficiary stressed on the positive impact of the program and about her financial stability because of this.

"This scheme has given financial support to women like us, and we all want it to continue so that we can manage our households smoothly," she said, adding, "It would be a commendable move if the government extends this assistance."

Amid the election campaign for Maharashtra, the Ladki Bahin Yojana has drawn huge attention as both the ruling and opposition parties look to woo women voters of the state, with respective poll promises.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' was launched by BJP-led Mahayuti government in July this year. Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 is deposited in the accounts of women beneficiaries every month. About 1 crore women across the state are likely to benefit from this scheme.

The eligible women beneficiaries receive ₹ 1,500 per month in their bank accounts. Women aged between 21 and 65 years, from families with an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh, are eligible for the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

