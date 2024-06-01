Maharashtra: Lokshahi Exit Polls project big reverses for MahaYuti, major gains for MVA

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The ruling MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra could face big reverses while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi-INDIA bloc may score huge gains, especially in Mumbai, in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, as per the Exit Poll projections of Marathi television channel Lokshahi on Saturday.

Of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, the Exit Polls of Lokshahi channel gave the MahaYuti alliance of Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP 21 seats, and 26 seats to the Maha Vikas Aghadi-INDIA bloc of Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (Sharad Pawar). The remaining seat will go to an Independent nominee, as per the projections.

The big winners forecast include Shiv Sena’s Shrikant E. Shinde (Kalyan), the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde; NCP’s state President Sunil Tatkare (Raigad) and Sunetra Ajit Pawar (Baramati), the wife of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar; SS-UBT’s Vinayak Raut (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg) and Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South); Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad (Mumbai North Central), Balwant Wankhade (Amravati) and Pratibha Dhanorkar (Chandrapur); NCP (SP)’s Shashikant Shinde (Satara); BJP’s Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur) and Pankaja Munde (Beed).

The big losers predicted include NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule (Baramati); BJP’s Chatrapati Udayanraje Bhosle (Satara), Narayan Rane (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Navneet Kaur-Rana (Amravati) and Sudhir Mungantiwar (Chandrapur); AIMIM’s Syed Imtiaz Jaleel (Aurangabad); and VBA’s Prakash Ambedkar (Akola), as per the Lokshahi Exit Polls.

In the region-wise tally, the Exit Polls point to the following results that may be a setback for the ruling alliance in Maharashtra:

Six seats in Mumbai: MahaYuti’s Shiv Sena (Mumbai South Central); BJP (Mumbai North); MVA’s SS-UBT (Mumbai South, Mumbai North West and Mumbai North East); and Congress (Mumbai North West).

Six seats in Konkan region: MahaYuti’s Shiv Sena (Kalyan and Thane); BJP (Bhiwandi and Palghar); NCP (Raigad); MVA’s SS-UBT (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg); and nothing for Congress-NCP (SP).

Six seats in North Maharashtra: MahaYuti’s BJP (Raver, Jalgaon, and Dhule); MVA’s Congress (Nandurbar); SS-UBT (Nashik); and NCP-SP (Dindori).

Ten seats in Vidarbha: MahaYuti’s BJP (Nagpur, Wardha, and Akola); Shiv Sena (Ramtek, Buldhana); MVA’s Congress (Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Amravati); and SS-UBT (Yavatmal-Washim).

Eight seats in Marathwada: MahaYuti’s BJP (Beed, Latur); MVA’s Congress (Jalna, Nanded); SS-UBT (Aurangabad, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Parbhani).

Twelve seats in Western Maharashtra: MahaYuti’s Shiv Sena (Maval); BJP (Pune, Ahmednagar); NCP (Baramati); MVA’s Congress (Solapur, Kolhapur); SS-UBT (Shirdi, Hatkanangale); NCP-SP (Satara, Shirur, Madha); Independent (Sangli).

