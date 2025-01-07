Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis meets family of slain sarpanch, assures of justice

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) The family members of former Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was brutally killed on December 9, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought justice for them and stern action against those involved in this case.

Santosh Deshmukh's brother Dhananjay Deshmukh, after the meeting, told reporters: "The Chief Minister has assured us that no matter whoever is the accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, he will not be spared. They will be punished. Criminals will not be forgiven... that's what the Chief Minister assured us.

"We discussed all these matters with the chief minister. We had some official things that showed them to the Chief Minister. We have handed over documents with regard to 28 FIRs lodged since May and demanded action in that regard too. We told the Chief Minister we want justice."

He further: "We gave some evidence relating to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh and discussed it. We only want justice. An impartial investigation should be conducted. We demanded that whoever is behind this should be punished. We demanded that the CDRs of all the things mentioned in the FIR should be checked."

To a question about whether they demanded the resignation of the NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, he said the Chief Minister would take a call on this matter.

Further, Dhananjay Deshmukh said that the chief minister has accepted all their demands and given a promise that all those involved in the case would be punished.

He added that the chief minister has assured him to share investigation reports in two days.

The Chief Minister's Office said: "The CM has assured that the government will take stern action against all culprits. The names of the police officers suggested by the Deshmukh family will be included in the special investigation team which is currently conducting a probe into the murder of Santosh Deshmukh case.”

BJP legislator Suresh Dhas said that the chief minister has categorically assured the Deshmukh family members that no one will be spared. On the demand for the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde from the Cabinet, he added that those linked with the case should be relieved from their posts.

Earlier, NCP minister Dhananjay Munde attended the weekly cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya. He told reporters: "I have not resigned. I am attending the pre-cabinet meeting and also the cabinet meeting. Let BJP legislator Suresh Dhas continue to demand my resignation. I will give reply to him at a proper time."

Munde had met NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday.

After that, Ajit Pawar has ruled out seeking Munde’s resignation.

"There are SIT, judicial probes going on. Let these agencies complete their investigations. If the probe names anyone, only then there will be action," he said.

