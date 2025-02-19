Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees continue to flock to Prayagraj

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) As the holy city of Prayagraj, also known as the Sangam Nagri, nears the end of the Maha Kumbh, devotees continue to pour in large numbers for their sacred dips in the Triveni Sangam.

The Makar Sankranti festival may have passed, but the enthusiasm of pilgrims remains undiminished, with each day bringing more visitors. As the Maha Shivaratri Snan approaches on February 26, thousands are still making their way to the holy site.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 55.56 crore devotees had taken a holy dip by February 18, with more than 30.94 lakh pilgrims participating in the dip by 8 a.m. on the most recent day.

The faith, devotion, and spiritual fervour of the masses are palpable as they continue to arrive in droves, chanting the praises of Mother Ganga.

Several devotees expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements made by the state government for the grand event, especially under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One devotee shared, "I am feeling very happy to be at the Maha Kumbh. The arrangements here are excellent. Yogi Ji and Modi Ji have made outstanding arrangements for this event."

Another pilgrim said, "It felt very good, the arrangement is very nice, and there wasn’t too much crowd. I took a dip very peacefully with a lot of faith."

A third devotee from Bhopal praised the vigilance of the authorities, stating, "This time, the authorities are very alert and on top of things. They have managed the crowd and traffic well. Every arrangement is so satisfying. I must say, CM Yogi has made wonderful arrangements for us."

The enthusiasm at the Maha Kumbh Mela remains high, with devotees from all over the country and beyond making their way to the holy city for the ritual.

The meticulously planned crowd management, cleanliness, and security arrangements have played a vital role in maintaining order and ensuring a peaceful and smooth experience for the pilgrims.

As the event nears its conclusion, the impact of this historic gathering continues to inspire spiritual reflection and reverence for millions across the globe.

