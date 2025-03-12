Maha govt cracks down on fake birth and death certificates, amends registration laws

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, released a notification curbing measures to prevent Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from obtaining fake certificates in the state.

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in his statement made in both the Houses of State Legislature that the menace of foreign nationals, taking advantage of loopholes in the government system to obtain birth and death registration certificates, will now be curbed.

"The procedure for delayed birth and death registration has been finalised and announced that new changes will be implemented in Maharashtra from today as per the government notification issued by the Public Health Department. Three levels of verification have been set for issuing these certificates which will be issued after fulfilling 17 points. However, if the documents (evidence) attached by the applicant are found to be fake, immediate criminal action will be taken," the Minister said.

He added that the process for delayed registrations, as per the Birth and Death Registration Act of 1969 and Maharashtra Birth and Death Registration Rules of 2000, has been clearly defined.

According to the Minister, the Birth and Death Registration Act, 1969, has been amended to ensure transparency and curb the distribution of fake certificates in birth and death registration.

Accordingly, birth and death certificates will now be issued at a faster pace and direct criminal action will be taken if a false certificate is issued.

Birth and death certificates are required for school admission, passport, 7/12 records and other educational matters.

To ensure that citizens receive birth and death certificates in a timely manner, the moratorium on issuing late birth and death certificates has been lifted as per the Revenue Department's order dated January 21, 2025.

"Birth and death certificates are a very important requirement and were also being misused. This Act has been amended to prevent this. Now no one will be able to misuse this. If done, one will have to face criminal action," Minister Bawankule said.

"Birth and death registrations will now be treated as quasi-judicial matters as it will need rigorous scrutiny. Applications for certificates for events more than a year old must be backed by substantial evidence. Failure to provide valid proof will result in criminal charges. Certificates will be issued only after verifying records from the place of birth or death. Officials, from village officers to district collectors, have been directed to enforce strict checks."

In order to ensure transparency and prevent distribution of fake certificates in the process of issuing late birth and death certificates, a comprehensive procedure has been fixed by a government decision with the help of the Public Health Department regarding the procedure for late registration of births and deaths under the Births and Deaths Registration Act, 1969, and the Amendment Act, 2023.

In cases where information regarding the registration of births and deaths is received after a period of more than one year, the Authorised Magistrate at the place where such person was born and died shall ensure the accuracy of the information and charge a late fee, thereby fulfilling several legal requirements.

An improved provision has been made for taking such records.

All applications will undergo police verification, and final approval will be based on the police department's report.

This move aims to curb the misuse of birth certificates for illegal settlements, ensuring a more transparent and accountable registration process.

The government's crackdown comes after it had received complaints regarding the distribution of fake birth certificates to foreign nationals.

In accordance with those complaints, a "Special Investigation Committee (SIC)" was constituted by the Home Department under the chairmanship of the Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik Zone.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.