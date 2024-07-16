Maha govt to adopt ordinance route to bring Bill to check urban naxalism menace

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) The state government will adopt the ordinance route to bring into force the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill 2024 to check the urban naxalism menace by naxal front organisations.

The Bill proposes a jail term even if a person is “not a member of an unlawful organisation”, but “contributes/ receives/ solicits any contribution or aid” or “harbours” its member, as well as for those who “promote or assist in promoting a meeting” of such groups.

The state government had tabled the Bill on July 11 during the monsoon session of the Assembly but after strong objection by the opposition parties, it was not taken up for passage on the same day. The government wanted to take up the Bill for its passage on the concluding day of the monsoon session on July 12 but could not do so due to other business.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "The government wanted to pass the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024 in the just concluded monsoon session of the state legislature. However, due to prolonged discussion on various motions and pending business it was not done. Therefore, the government will issue an ordinance for its implementation in the state."

The Bill will be tabled again for passage in the winter session of the Assembly.

The Bill has been drafted on the lines of the Public Security Act passed by Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to check the unlawful activities of naxal frontal organisations or similar organisations. The Bill grants the state the authority to declare an organisation “unlawful” — a decision which can be reviewed by an advisory board set up by the state government. Citing “safe houses and urban dens of the Maoist network” in Maharashtra, it says such groups seek to “propagate their ideology of armed rebellion against the constitutional mandate”.

According to the Bill, all offences under the legislation will be cognizable and non-bailable and will be investigated by a police officer not below the rank of a Sub-Inspector. The Bill has proposed a 3-year jail term, Rs 3 lakh fine for a member of an ‘unlawful organisation,’ and a 2-year jail term, Rs 2 lakh fine even if not a member, but “contributes/receives/solicits any contribution or aid” or “harbours” a member.

Besides, it has proposed a 3-year jail term and a Rs 3 lakh fine if a person “manages/assists in management” such an organisation or “promotes/ assists in promoting” its meeting or any member and a 7-year jail term and a Rs 5 lakh fine if a person commits/ abets/ attempts/ plans to commit “any unlawful activity” of such an organisation.

The Congress and the NCP have slammed the state government for tabling the Bill, terming it "draconian".

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed that the government has presented the Bill with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections while targeting the opposition parties and other organisations. He argued that the government should not rush its implementation as it needs to be debated in the legislature.

"The Bill is aimed to muzzle the protests. The Congress party will oppose the bill vehemently," said Chavan.

On the other hand, NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad claimed that the Bill is quite dangerous as it has been presented to suppress dissent and criminalise protest.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the state government will also soon issue an ordinance for the implementation of the Maharashtra Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2024 as it could not be passed by the state legislature during the monsoon session. The Bill aims to holistically address all relevant issues relating to prison administration as the pre-independence archaic laws need to be repealed and replaced by a consolidated, progressive and robust law in tune with contemporary modern day needs and correctional ideology.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.