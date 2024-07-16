Nation will never forget sacrifices of gallant heroes: J&K L-G on Doda encounter

Jammu, July 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of the gallant heroes who laid their lives while fighting terrorists in the Doda.

“I salute the brave warriors who displayed exemplary courage and made supreme sacrifice for the nation. The nation will never forget the sacrifice made by the gallant heroes,” the L-G said during the laid wreath of Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay.

He said that the entire nation stands firmly with the families of martyrs in this hour of grief.

On late Monday evening, an encounter ensued between security forces and militants in Doda’s Dhari Gate Urarbagi in Desa forest area in which four soldiers including a Captain and a policeman were killed.

