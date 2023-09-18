Maha dedicates ‘NaMo 11’ public schemes to mark PM’s 73rd birthday

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party (AP) has dedicated ‘NaMo 11’ schemes covering various sections of society to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday.

The state government made a media splash with full-page advertisements to highlight the different initiatives in the PM’s name and his age (73) over the coming months.

The schemes comprise: Women – 73-lakh women to benefit under the ‘NaMo’ Women Empowerment campaign, 73,000 construction workers to get safety kits through ‘NaMo Kamgar Kalyan’ initiative, 73,000 farms to be developed vide ‘NaMo Shetali’ schemes.

73 villages to be made self-reliant through ‘NaMo self-sufficient and solar energy village campaign, 73 Gram Panchayat offices to be established in each district through the ‘NaMo Gram Sachivalaya’ initiative, 73 cities to come under ‘NaMo City Beautification’ scheme, and 73 religious and historical places shall be upgraded vide ‘NaMo Pilgrimage Places Protection’ programme.

The other initiatives shall be comprehensive development through the ‘NaMo Garib and Backward Class Dignity’ drive, SmartSchools to be built under the ‘NaMo Adivasi Smart Schools’, rehab centres for the disabled vide the ‘NaMo Divyang Shakti’ mission, and building well-equipped sports facilities and parks through ‘NaMo Sports grounds and udyan’ initiative in the state.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar made the mega-announcements on ‘NaMo’ schemes on Sunday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to mark the PM’s 73rd birthday celebrations.

