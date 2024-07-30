Maha: CM, Dy CMs accord farewell to Guv Bais, Navy gives Guard of Honour

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais was given a warm farewell by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers and senior government officials at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar felicitated the Governor and his wife Rambai Bais by offering shawl, bouquet and mementos.

The Governor thanked all for extending him the best cooperation during his tenure in Maharashtra.

Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, DGP Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, ACS Protocol Manisha Mhaiskar were among those present on the occasion.

After the farewell function, the Governor was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Indian Navy. The Governor accepted the salute after which he departed for Raipur.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra C P Radhakrishnan will take the oath of office at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan Mumbai at 6.30 PM on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.