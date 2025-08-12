Maha Cabinet approves recruitment of 15,000 police personnel

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, on Tuesday, gave its approval for the recruitment of 15,000 personnel in the state police force, officials said.

For this, the Cabinet cleared the police constable recruitment process for the year 2024-25.

In this recruitment, candidates who have crossed the prescribed age limit of the relevant post in the years 2022 and 2023 will also be able to apply as a one-time special matter and participate in the recruitment process, the government statement said.

This recruitment will be done after reviewing the posts vacant in the state police force during the year 2024 and those falling vacant in 2025.

The recruitment process for Police Constable is implemented at the respective district level, for which an optical mark recognition-based written examination will be conducted.

The Cabinet also approved the granting of powers to the Additional Director General of Police, Training and Special Teams Department to conduct the recruitment process, scrutinise the applications, process them, conduct the physical examination of the candidates and conduct the written examination of the qualified candidates.

The posts of constable cadre in the police force are very important for maintaining law and order in the state.

"If the posts remain vacant, the workload on the police increases. In order to improve the situation in the police force and prisons, the High Court and the Supreme Court have also given directions from time to time that these posts should be filled in time. The elected representatives in and outside the State Legislature have demanded that these posts be filled up immediately," the government statement added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Monsoon session had told the State Legislature that a major recruitment drive for the police department has been undertaken.

This initiative is part of a 150-day programme aimed at restructuring the department, updating rules, ensuring compassionate appointments, and identifying vacancies, the Chief Minister said.

He also added that the state government has already recruited 38,802 police personnel between 2022 and 2025.

A proposal for recruiting an additional 13,560 police posts has also been submitted.

