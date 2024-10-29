Madras HC restores trial in disproportionate asset case of Panneerselvam

Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) The Madras High Court has restored the trial in a disproportionate assets case registered against former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and his family members.

The case was registered against OPS, his wife P. Vijayalakshmi (since deceased), son P. Ravindranath Kumar (now a Member of Parliament representing Theni constituency), and brother O. Raja, had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income between May 19, 2001, and May 12, 2006.

Justice N.Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside an order passed by the Sivaganga Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) permitting the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to withdraw the case.

The Judge ordered that the trial should be conducted before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Madurai which had been designated as a special court for legislators.

He also ordered that the sessions court could cancel the bail granted to the accused if they adopt any dilatory tactics in completing the case.

The 2006 disproportionate assets case against Panneerselvam (OPS) was registered after he had served as Chief Minister for a few months and also as Minister for Public Works, Prohibition, Excise, and Revenue during the 2001-06 AIADMK regime.

The DVAC completed the investigation and submitted a charge sheet before the Theni Chief Judicial Magistrate in 2009 when it was also taken cognisance of by the Magistrate.

Thereafter, the AIADMK returned to power in 2011 and the DVAC filed a petition before the CJM wanting to conduct further investigation in the case.

