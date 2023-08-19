Madras HC to hear PIL seeking revoking UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer'

Chennai, Aug 19(IANS) The Madras High Court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to revoke the the UA certificate issued to Rajinikanth-starrer film 'Jailer', which allows children under 12 years of age to watch the movie with parental guidance.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S.D. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Adikesavalu is likely to hear the petition -- filed by an advocate named M.L. Ravi -- next week.

The litigant contended that the movie has several violent scenes, including chopping of head and cutting of ear, which are not appropriate for children to watch.

The petitioner said the same movie has been issued an 'Adult' only (A) certificate in the US and the UK.

There is a scene in the film in which the antagonist hangs people upside down and smashes their heads with a hammer, the PIL contended, adding that there is also a scene in which the villain beheads a person.

Advocate Ravi said the CBFC guidelines on film certification require the board to ensure that anti-social activities, including violence, are not justified or glorified in a film.

Other than the CBFC Chairman and the Regional Officer of the censor board in Chennai, the film’s producer, Sun Pictures, and director, Nelson Dileepkumar, were also listed as respondents to the PIL.

