Lucknow to have country's largest IT hub

Lucknow, Aug 13 (IANS) An IT hub will come up over a 40-acre land in Nadarganj industrial area, off Lucknow-Kanpur highway, making it the country’s largest such hub.The UP government has announced that the blueprint for setting up the facility has already been prepared by UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN).

The hub will be divided into three parts -- IT park, business park, and international incubation facility centre. A government spokesperson added that the integrated facility being planned in the state capital is going to be the largest in the country.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had committed to shape Lucknow as the artificial intelligence city of the country and the upcoming IT hub is a step forward in that direction, said the spokesperson and added that the incubation centre will also focus on training college students and engineering graduates in the latest AI technologies.

The IT hub will have a six storey IT park which will be established over 11.47-acre area while the business park will come up in 7.4 acre and the incubation centre will be established over 6.9 acre. The remaining area will be used to set up infrastructure, common facilities, green space and roads.

According to the blueprint for the project, roads will take up about 6-acre land within the facility.

The procedure to shortlist the consultant who will implement and execute the project has been initiated and the role of the company would be to provide world class facilities and latest infrastructure.

The state government will tie up with prominent IT companies and industry leaders to mentor, hire and handhold the graduates who are groomed at the incubation centre.

Five wings will be constituted within the facility which will encourage women entrepreneurship, skill and knowledge development, prototyping, research and innovation and learn emerging technologies.

