London-based firm Nothing to release its Phone (2)

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) London-based consumer electronics company Nothing on Wednesday announced that the company will be releasing the Phone (2) this British summer.

The company said that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon's 8 Series processor and will be a more "premium" offering.

Moreover, it added that the second smartphone will also be available to purchase in the US for the first time.

Earlier, Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, told IANS that they have learnt their lessons with the first smartphone and when they launch their second offering in India soon, it will be an industry-leading device.

"On Flipkart, we now have a rating of 4.4 for Nothing Phone (1) from an earlier 4.2 rating after improving user experience. When we launched Android 13 on Phone (1), the users' response was fantastic. We would carry our learnings to Phone (2) which will be an industry-first with our iconic design philosophy," Sharma elaborated.

"We now have a presence in 2,000 offline stores in India. We are likely to foray into launching our own retail store in India next year as we expand product portfolio," he added.

The company's first product, Ear (1), was received well. Following its success, the company's smartphone product Phone (1) was launched in July 2022.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.