Lightning strikes claim 21 lives in a week in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (IANS) Deaths due to lightning strikes have turned into a major cause of concern in Odisha as six more persons died due to the thunderbolt in different parts of the state on Wednesday, an official said, adding that the latest casualties have taken the overall death toll from the lightning strikes since the last week to 21.

On Wednesday, five others also sustained serious injuries in the lightning strike.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, two persons have died by lightning strike each in Balasore and Bhadrak districts on Wednesday. One each has died due to thunderbolts in Dhenkanal and Kendrapara districts of the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the deceased's bereaved family members. CM Majhi also expressed deep grief over the unfortunate deaths and condoled the deceased family members.

Wishing a speedy recovery, CM Majhi also declared that the state government will bear the treatment expenses of all the injured persons.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed sources claimed that around eight persons have died due to lightning strike in Odisha on Wednesday.

It is pertinent here to mention that the official sources had earlier confirmed the death of 15 people due to thunderbolt strikes in different parts of Odisha on Saturday and Sunday.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari while speaking to mediapersons had recently said that the number of lightning deaths is much higher in Odisha in comparison to other states.

Around 300 people die due to lightning strikes every year in the state.

Pujari had also stated that the state government will soon plant 20 lakh palm trees, known as lightning arresters, across the state in the first phase to save precious lives from thunderbolt.

He asserted that the government is taking all the steps to bring the number of lightning deaths to zero in Odisha.

