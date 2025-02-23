Light to moderate rain forecast in coastal TN, Puducherry, Karaikkal from Feb 25

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas of South Coastal Tamil Nadu, the Delta districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal for four days, starting February 25.

According to the Weather Department's statement, the rainfall is attributed to a cyclonic circulation moving over the equatorial region. However, northern parts of Tamil Nadu are unlikely to receive rain from this system.

The RMC stated that on Monday, maximum temperatures in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

A slight dip in temperature is anticipated over the subsequent two days.

On Sunday, maximum temperatures are projected to be around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will hover between 23 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The sky will be partly cloudy, with mist or haze likely during morning hours. Meteorologists had earlier predicted that summer has arrived sooner than usual this year, with temperatures already surging 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above the typical February levels.

The RMC has attributed this early temperature rise to the La Niña effect, which delayed the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon (NEM) and resulted in a weaker winter across Tamil Nadu.

A lack of cloud formation and reduced moisture over the sea has further contributed to rising temperatures, particularly in coastal and interior districts.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or slightly above normal until February 27. Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu witnessed a noticeable drop in early morning and nighttime temperatures due to shifting wind patterns after the monsoon's withdrawal. However, this year's delayed monsoon retreat- caused by La Nina - has disrupted the usual seasonal cycle.

Despite the ongoing heatwave, long-term forecasts indicate that there will be no extreme rise in maximum temperatures during the summer.

Experts predict temperatures will remain within 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, consistent with previous years, with no unusual spike expected in March. However, Prof. Kurian Joseph, Director of the Centre for Climate Change and Natural Disaster Management at Anna University, has cautioned that the current heatwave is not solely a result of weather fluctuations but also a consequence of climate change.

Light to moderate easterly and northeasterly winds at lower tropospheric levels are expected to sustain dry weather conditions in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu over the next five days.

Notably, Tamil Nadu recorded 14 per cent excess rainfall during the recent northeast monsoon season, receiving 447 mm compared to the average 393 mm. Chennai received 845 mm of rainfall, which is 16 per cent above average, Coimbatore saw a 47 per cent increase in rainfall compared to its normal levels. With changing weather patterns and the influence of climate anomalies, experts continue to monitor Tamil Nadu’s climatic conditions closely.

