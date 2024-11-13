Top 10 Most Polluted Cities in India: November 2024

As the monsoon season recedes, many cities across India are grappling with a sharp decline in air quality, putting residents, particularly vulnerable groups, at serious health risk. With industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, and crop burning contributing to the deteriorating air, several cities are now facing hazardous pollution levels. Here’s a look at the top 10 most polluted cities in India, as of November 13, 2024:

1. Noida – AQI: 496, Hazardous

Despite efforts to curb pollution, Noida continues to battle dangerously high pollution levels due to vehicular emissions and nearby stubble burning.

2. New Delhi – AQI: 478, Hazardous

As one of the world’s most polluted cities, New Delhi remains severely affected by vehicle emissions and crop residue burning in neighboring regions.

3. Ghaziabad – AQI: 447, Hazardous

Close to New Delhi, Ghaziabad’s air quality suffers from industrial emissions, heavy traffic, and the seasonal burning of crops.

4. Faridabad – AQI: 426, Hazardous

Industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, and stubble burning are key factors behind Faridabad's hazardous air quality, especially in the winter months.

5. Bulandshahr – AQI: 382, Severe

Bulandshahr faces severe air pollution due to a mix of industrial activity, traffic congestion, and the harmful practice of stubble burning in the region.

6. Bhiwadi – AQI: 375, Severe

Industrial growth has significantly worsened Bhiwadi’s air quality, leading to severe pollution levels, particularly in the winter season.

7. Sonipat – AQI: 353, Severe

Sonipat struggles with high levels of particulate matter due to increasing industrialization and pollution from agricultural practices like crop residue burning.

8. Gurugram – AQI: 351, Severe

Rapid urbanization, dust from construction sites, and heavy traffic contribute to the severe air pollution levels in Gurugram.

9. Rohtak – AQI: 340, Severe

Rohtak's air quality is compromised by emissions from vehicles, industrial activities, and nearby agricultural burning.

10. Saharsa – AQI: 336, Severe

Industrial pollution and the burning of crop residue in surrounding areas significantly affect the air quality in Saharsa.

Source: AQI.in, as of November 13, 2024