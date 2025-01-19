Neha Sharma’s Opatija Holiday: A Guide to Must Do Activities in the Beautiful Coastal Town of Croatia

Neha Sharma recently shared beautiful pictures from her trip to Opatija, Croatia, on Instagram. The actress posted a series of throwback photos, offering a peek into her relaxing getaway. In her post, she wrote, "Looking at the stars… Maybe my most favourite childhood memory #toforeverkeepingthatchildalive #throwback #croatia." One photo featured Neha outside the Heritage Hotel Imperial, while other pictures showed her stargazing from her hotel window, enjoying lake views, and sipping coffee in a charming European restaurant.

Inspired by Neha's holiday, here are five must-do activities in Opatija that combine cultural exploration and relaxation:

Stroll along the Lungomare: This 12-kilometer-long promenade offers stunning views of the Adriatic Sea, lush greenery, and impressive villas. Whether you prefer a peaceful walk, biking, or just soaking in the scenery, it’s a perfect spot to relax.

Visit Villa Angiolina: A 19th-century villa once used by Empress Elisabeth of Austria as a summer home, Villa Angiolina is now a museum. It showcases the history of tourism in Opatija, making it a great spot for history buffs.

Relax at Slatina Beach: Known for its crystal-clear waters, Slatina Beach is a Blue Flag beach perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and enjoying water sports. You can also unwind under the sun with loungers and umbrellas.

Indulge in Thalassotherapy: Opatija is famous for its thalassotherapy centers, which use seawater, seaweed, and marine mud for various relaxing and rejuvenating treatments. Treat yourself to a soothing massage or a refreshing therapy session.

Explore the Old Town of Volosko: Just a short distance from Opatija, the charming village of Volosko offers narrow streets, colorful houses, and a lovely harbor. It’s the perfect place for a delightful seafood dinner in a picturesque setting.

These experiences will make your Opatija visit unforgettable.