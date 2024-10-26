Miss Universe Trans Pageant: Telugu Scientist Shines

Telugu Scientist Shines in Miss Universe Trans Pageant

Hanna Rathod, a remarkable transgender scientist from the village of Somuladoddi in the Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh, is making headlines with her inspiring journey. After achieving the title of runner-up in the Miss World Trans 2023 competition held in Madrid, Spain, she is now preparing to represent India in the upcoming Miss Universe Trans pageant this November.

Early Life and Challenges

Hanna was born as Anand Babu to parents Mallesh and Padmavati. Growing up in a modest family, she witnessed the struggles of poverty, helping her parents with their fruit-selling business while juggling her education. Despite facing societal prejudice regarding her gender identity from a young age, she focused on her studies, excelling as a top student. After completing her schooling in Telugu medium institutions, she pursued a B.Pharmacy and later an M.Pharmacy from a private college in Ananthapur.

Pursuing Higher Education Abroad

Post her master's degree, Hanna faced financial constraints that hindered her aspirations to study abroad. However, she took on a teaching position at a local private school and saved money through tutoring junior pharmacy students. Her persistence paid off when she secured a spot for her MS in Spain through an international entrance exam. After completing her studies, she began working as a scientist at Bio Engineering Solutions.

Embracing Her Identity

In 2021, after undergoing gender affirmation surgery, she adopted the name Hanna Rathod and bravely shared her journey with her family. Hanna emphasizes the importance of education as a means to overcome adversity, advocating for the rights and dignity of transgender individuals. She aims to serve as a role model for others facing similar challenges.

Miss World Trans 2023 and Beyond

Hanna's participation in the Miss World Trans 2023 pageant marked a significant milestone in her life. As the runner-up, she gained immense confidence and recognition, inspiring her to initiate social change for the transgender community in Spain. She is currently collaborating with companies to support the welfare of marginalized individuals within the community.

In November, Hanna will be representing India at the Miss Universe Trans pageant in New Delhi. Her journey has become a source of pride for her hometown, where locals celebrate her achievements and offer their blessings.

Hanna Rathod's story is one of resilience, empowerment, and the transformative power of education. She continues to advocate for a more inclusive society, showing that with determination and courage, one can rise above challenges and achieve greatness. As she prepares for the Miss Universe Trans pageant, her journey serves as a beacon of hope for many, demonstrating that personal triumphs can lead to broader societal change.

