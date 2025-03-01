Hyderabad’s First Transgender Clinics Shut Down as Donald Trump Freezes USAID Funds

Hyderabad’s first three clinics dedicated to the transgender community were forced to shut down last month after the Trump administration froze funds for foreign aid projects under the US Agency for International Development (USAID), according to a Reuters report. The decision has disrupted essential healthcare services for nearly 5,000 people.

Former US President Donald Trump had ordered a 90-day halt on all foreign aid to review whether projects funded by US taxpayer money aligned with his "America First" policy. As a result, the Mitr Clinics in Hyderabad, run largely by transgender doctors, counselors, and healthcare workers, were among the casualties of the funding suspension.

Mitr Clinics Seek Alternate Funding

The Mitr Clinics provided crucial services, including hormone therapy guidance, mental health counseling, HIV and sexually transmitted disease (STD) care, legal aid, and general medical assistance. According to their website, each clinic required an annual budget of up to ₹30 lakh and employed around eight staff members.

Despite the shutdown, organizers have secured a waiver from USAID to continue certain life-saving activities, including the provision of antiretroviral medication to HIV-infected individuals. According to sources, up to 10% of clinic clients are HIV-positive.

A doctor associated with the clinics expressed disappointment over the closures but took pride in their contributions. “We did some really good work at Mitr Clinics. I am proud of what we achieved there,” they said. Efforts are now underway to find alternative public or private funding to sustain operations.

USAID’s ‘Voter Turnout in India’ Fund Sparks Controversy

The funding freeze follows another major controversy involving USAID’s $21 million allocation for boosting voter turnout in India. Elon Musk, who co-chairs the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led the move to cancel the fund, with Trump alleging that it amounted to interference in Indian elections and a potential "kickback scheme."

Reacting to the development, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that the claims made by the Trump administration were “concerning” and assured that the government was looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Mitr Clinics in Kalyan and Pune also face an uncertain future as they too search for alternative sources of funding to continue providing healthcare services to the transgender community.