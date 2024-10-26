Priyanka Mohan Trashes Wedding Rumors with Jayam Ravi

Priyanka Mohan Debunks Wedding Rumors with Jayam Ravi

Southern actress Priyanka Mohan has clarified the recent buzz surrounding her wedding with actor Jayam Ravi. The rumors started circulating after the makers of their upcoming film, Brother, released a photo of the lead pair standing together, holding hands, which was misconstrued as a pre-wedding photo shoot.

Clarifying the news, Priyanka Mohan stated, "Jayam Ravi and I worked together in Brother, and the photo that was released was just a still from the film. The makers released it, and some people from the industry congratulated me, thinking it was my engagement photo."

She further expressed her disappointment with the film's team for releasing the still without proper context, which led to the unwarranted speculation.

"It was just a film still, and I wish the team hadn't released it without clarifying its context," Priyanka said, putting the rumors to rest.

The actress's response has squashed all speculations about her impending wedding with Jayam Ravi, confirming that the duo's on-screen chemistry was misinterpreted as off-screen commitment.

