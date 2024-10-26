Shocking Tragedy in Canada: 19-Year-Old Indian Girl Found Dead in Walmart Oven

The discovery of the body of a young Indian Sikh woman, an employee at Walmart’s walk-in bakery oven in Halifax, Canada, has sparked shock and sorrow. Maritime Sikh Society identified the deceased as 19-year-old Gur Simran Kaur, who worked at the same bakery. Her mother, who first found the body, is devastated by the tragedy. There are growing suspicions that Kaur may have been placed in the oven while still alive, deepening the family’s grief. The young woman, who came to Canada with dreams of a bright future, leaves behind a heartbroken family. Walmart Halifax has expressed condolences over her tragic death.

Kaur and her mother had moved to Canada from India three years ago. Her father and brother remain in India, while both Kaur and her mother have been employed at the Mumford Road Walmart for the past two years, gaining respect within the local Sikh community. On October 19, Saturday, while the Walmart store was open, Kaur’s mother discovered her daughter’s burnt body in the bakery department and alerted police. Maritime Sikh Society President Harjit Sayan expressed sympathy, stating, "We are deeply sorry for this tragic loss."

In addition, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to assist with funeral expenses and to help bring Kaur’s father and other family members to Canada. The fund raised nearly $130,000 within 10 hours by Thursday afternoon. Local authorities have registered the case and begun an investigation. Halifax Regional Police Officer Martin Cromwell stated that, as of now, there are no clues on how Kaur’s death occurred. Walmart has temporarily closed the location as investigations continue.

