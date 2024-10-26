Actor Srikanth Iyengar Lashes Out at Film Reviewers at Pottel Movie Press Meet

Tollywood Actor Srikanth Iyengar Slams Movie Critics

In a recent press meet, Tollywood actor Srikanth Iyengar lambasted film reviewers for their harsh criticism. He expressed his frustration with reviewers who lack common sense and fail to understand the effort that goes into filmmaking.

"Most of these reviewers don't have the slightest idea about filmmaking. My sons, who can't even make a short film, come and review our movies. They don't know the struggle and hard work that goes into making a film," Srikanth said.

His comments came after the release of his latest film, "Pottel," which received mixed reviews from critics. While some praised the film's concept, others found certain scenes dragging.

Also read: 'Jail Taught Me the Lessons of Life' : Jani Master'sJail Experiences

Director SaahiT faced similar criticism during the film's success meet, where he graciously responded to media questions. However, Srikanth's outburst sparked debate on the role of film critics and the responsibility that comes with reviewing movies.

While some agree with Srikanth's sentiments, others argue that criticism is subjective and essential to the film industry's growth. The incident highlights the ongoing tension between filmmakers and critics, underscoring the need for constructive feedback and respectful dialogue.

As one observer noted, "Acting skills alone aren't enough; sometimes, actors should learn to speak thoughtfully." Srikanth's outburst raises questions about the importance of diplomacy and open communication in the film industry.

Also read: Sai Pallavi Faces Backlash Over Remarks on Indian Army