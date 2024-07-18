Don't Miss Deals and Great Discounts: Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 20 and July 21

The Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale is all set to open on July 20 and end on July 21, 2024. Amazon claims to sell at great discounted prices. Several key products will be offered at attractive prices. From smartphones, earphones, and tablets to various personal electronic items. On top of these discounts, there will be bank and exchange offers available. Discounts will be provided on household appliances like speakers and streaming devices.

In a recent announcement, Amazon revealed that significant discounts will be offered on their brand of smart home devices during the upcoming Prime Day Sale. This includes up to 55% off on Alexa-integrated smart home devices, such as Fire Sticks and Echo smart speakers with Alexa. Customers can purchase the Amazon Echo Pop for just Rs 2,499. The Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is available for Rs 3,999 after discounts, down from its regular price of Rs 8,999. Similarly, the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) will see its price drop from Rs 13,999 to Rs 8,999 during the sale.

Amazon has also announced combo deals on certain products. The Echo Dot (5th Gen) paired with a Wipro 9W smart bulb can be purchased for Rs 4,749. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock and the Wipro 9W smart bulb are available for Rs 3,749. The Echo Pop with the same bulb can be bought for Rs 2,749. When combined with an Amazon smart plug, the Wipro bulb will cost Rs 2,948.

During the Prime Day Sale, the Amazon Fire TV Stick will be available for as low as Rs 2,199, offering a 56% discount from its original price of Rs 4,499. The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Lite can be purchased for Rs 1,999, and the Fire TV Stick 4K will be available at a 43% discount, priced at Rs 3,999. Interested buyers can also purchase smart televisions with built-in Fire TV at a 50% discount.