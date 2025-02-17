Laila OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video: Date and Time Soon

Vishwak Sen's latest film Laila is set to make an early debut on OTT platforms after struggling at the box office. The film, which had high expectations, failed to meet them due to negative reviews and controversies surrounding its release. Vishwak surprised audiences with a female getup, but the movie didn’t fare well, earning disappointing box office collections.

In an unusual move, the film’s OTT release is being fast-tracked, with rumors circulating that it will be available on Amazon Prime by the first or second week of March, just a month after its theatrical release. Typically, films are released on digital platforms only after 50 days, but the poor reception of Laila has pushed the makers to bring it online sooner.

Directed by Narayan, Laila stars Vishwak Sen and Akanksha Sharma. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Ravi Maria, and Brahmaji. Controversial comments made by Prithvi Raj at the pre-release event further fueled the film’s negative buzz. Despite its failure in theaters, fans will soon be able to watch Laila on Amazon Prime.