Benefits of Jaggery; how to consume in winter season?

With the approach of winter, our bodies need more care and nourishment to keep them healthy and strong. One of the natural remedies that has been in use for centuries to promote overall well-being is jaggery. This sweet and delicious substance is not only a tasty addition to our meals but also serves as a powerful Ayurvedic remedy. In this article, we are going to discuss the different benefits of jaggery and how it can be part of our daily life.

Builds the Digestive System

Jaggery consists of digestive enzymes that contribute to a healthy and powerful digestive system. The continuous consumption of jaggery enables the body to have perfect digestion, which, consequently, allows the body to take in nutrients. This relieves constipation, indigestion, and other stomach problems.

Increases Haemoglobin Levels

It is rich in iron. The iron present in the jaggery maintains good haemoglobin levels in the blood. For those who have iron deficiency anaemia, their condition improves when they start consuming jaggery. Thus, jaggery incorporated into diet helps raise haemoglobin levels and thus alleviates the symptoms of anaemia.

Improves Bones

The major essential minerals within jaggery include calcium and phosphorus. Therefore, essential for strong bones, essential nutrients for proper bone structure and helps minimize bone disease problems. Taking jaggery regularly could help anyone build up strong bones. In addition to this, the risk of osteoporosis and many other kinds of bone disorders could easily be minimized with the assistance of jaggery.

Helpful in Weight Reduction and Strengthens Immune Power

Jaggery has high fibre, which contributes to weight loss. Antioxidants and zinc present in the product improve the immune power of the body. Through this, the body will begin to gain strength to counter diseases and avoid infections in the body. Incorporating jaggery in a diet will contribute to weight loss and strengthen the immunity in the body.

How to Use Jaggery

As stated by Dr Balkrishna Yadav, Medical Officer of Government Ayurvedic Hospital, Musha, taking 5 grams of jaggery with water in the morning, when the stomach is empty, is very beneficial. In addition, jaggery can be used instead of sugar in tea, milk, or other foods. The body will be supplied with all the required nutrients, and digestive health will be promoted.

In conclusion, jaggery is a natural remedy with all sorts of health benefits. From strengthening the digestive system to increasing haemoglobin levels, jaggery is a powerful tool for promoting overall well-being. By integrating jaggery into our daily lives, we can help unlock a healthier, stronger, and more resilient version of ourselves.

