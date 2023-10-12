Land subsidence in open cast mine kills three in Bengal's Raniganj

Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) At least three people were killed and four others missing following land subsidence at an open-cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfield Limited at the coal-belt of Raniganj in West Bengal's West Burdwan district, sources said on Thursday.

The incident was reported at the ECL’s Narayankuri Mine at Raniganj.

According to Deputy Commissioner (central) of Asansol- Durgapur Police Commiserate S.S. Kuldeep, three bodies have been recovered from under the mines.

"The bodies are being sent for post-mortem to Asansol District Hospital," he added.

The local BJP legislator from Asansol (South) and fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Pual, who was at the spot since late Wednesday night, told the media this morning that illegal mining and coal smuggling in the area, which is being done in association with a section of the local police and some officials of the ECL, led to the tragedy.

"Poverty is abject in the area. Courtesy the state government, there is no scope of employment. So a section of the poor people in the area is getting involved in the coal smuggling and illegal mining racket. They enter the mines without the minimum precaution like helmets. Such things are quite common in these areas," Paul said.

She also accused the local police of not giving the exact figure of deaths following the accident.

"As per our information, four more bodies are there within the mines. But I am not going to leave this place until and unless the last body is recovered," she said.

Trinamool Congress state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar accused Paul of doing politics over bodies. "The event is tragic. It is our duty now to first stand by the family members of the victims. It is not the time for politics over bodies, which BJP leaders often do," he said.

Till the report was filed there was no reaction from ECL in the matter.

