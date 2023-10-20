Lalan Singh comes out in defence of Nitish Kumar, says he would not even look towards BJP

Patna, Oct 20 (IANS) A day after the Bihar Chief Minister expressed his friendship with the BJP and Narendra Modi, the JD-U National President Lalan Singh said that the saffron party has back-stabbed Nitish Kumar and he would not think of going with the party.

Nitish Kumar, during the convocation ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, said that his friendship with the BJP and Narendra Modi would remain till he is alive.

Clarifying Nitish Kumar’s remark Lalan Singh said, “A section of the media interpreted it wrongly. He was talking about his personal friendship with the BJP and not talking about going with the party. He would not even think of going with the BJP.”

“We always say that Sushil Kumar Modi is a friend, but that does not mean he is joining the JD-U. It is our personal relationship with Sushil Modi. Similarly, Nitish Kumar has personal relations with BJP leaders but that does not mean he is going with the party,” Singh said.

“The BJP leaders have been penalising him ever since he went with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Despite all that, Nitish Kumar is not afraid of the party and stands firmly. The BJP leaders had stabbed Nitish Kumar during the 2020 Assembly elections,” Singh said.

Neeraj Kumar, JD-U MLC and spokesperson also clarified that the statement made by Nitish Kumar was wrongly interpreted by the BJP and a section of the media. “BJP leaders should not daydream. The INDIA alliance is strong and united,” Kumar said.

