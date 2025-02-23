Lakshmi Manchu recalls an interesting encounter with late Sridevi

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Lakshmi Manchu recently welcomed Maheep Kapoor as the guest on her show "Beauty With Lakshmi'. The episode featuring Maheep Kapoor revolved around self-care.

Lakshmi Manchu and Maheep Kapoor talk about various pertinent issues related to women such as perimenopause, the importance of sleep and a good diet, along with the need to prioritise oneself for a healthier and better self.

During the podcast, Lakshmi Manchu shared a fun anecdote about her encounter at the gym with the late actress Sridevi. The 'W/O Ram' actress recalled her experience seeing Sridevi with her hair oiled up.

Lakshmi Manchu shared, "I remember being at a gym once when she was there and I couldn't enter because she had put this oil in her hair and was on the treadmill. This was in Hyderabad and then I realized that Sridevi ji was on the treadmill with her hair fully oiled. Growing up, oil was a special part of South Indians, and earlier, I used to hate it. But that one moment just shifted it for me. I realized that if the legendary Sridevi is doing it, it has to be incredible because she is all natural."

Reacting to this, Maheep Kapoor said, "Yes, she was a queen. Everything, right from her grooming to her diet, she just knew it all. She was really and honestly a genius in all this and it showed. She just used to glow." The video of the conversation between Lakshmi Manchu and Maheep Kapoor has gone viral on social media.

Previously, Lakshmi Manchu talked about prioritizing her mental and physical health amidst her busy schedule. She stated, "I truly feel that the art of self-care is something that we all must understand. It is no rocket science. It's as simple as the fact that if you don't love yourself enough to take good care of yourself, you shouldn't be expecting others to give you that love and care as well. Yes of course, we are all blessed with good people around us but at the end of the day, nobody has the power to heal you better than yourself.”

