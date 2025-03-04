Lakshay Khurana reflects on his action-packed journey in 'Ishq Jabariya': My back was completely twisted

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Lakshay Khurana, who plays Aditya in Sun Neo’s show "Ishq Jabariya", has been performing intense action sequences.

Despite facing multiple injuries, Lakshay Khurana decided to keep going. Speaking about his action-packed journey on "Ishq Jabariya", he shared, “Ever since the track has changed in Sun Neo's Ishq Jabariya, my role has been all about anger, shouting, and action. I have a lot of action scenes to do. Just a few days ago, I was hanging on a harness for four hours. I have some training in mixed martial arts, so that helps me perform these scenes well. But when you keep doing action scenes back-to-back without proper rest, your body starts feeling the strain. I’m experiencing muscle cramps and stiffness, but I love doing action, so I’m giving my best. It looks like I’m turning into a full-fledged action hero now! Since I’m doing well in action scenes, the makers are writing more of them for me, which is exciting.”

Lakshay Khurana added, “Of course, injuries happen. People say that action heroes don’t stop even after getting hurt, but I believe it’s important to pause and listen to your body. In TV shows, we have to shoot continuously, no matter what. The script demands it, so we have to do it. But yes, we need to take care of ourselves. Recently, I had to take a tetanus shot because of an injury. My back was completely twisted, and I couldn’t even walk properly. I had to wear a belt while shooting, and even applying balm wasn’t helping. The stress is high, but as actors, we must balance our passion with self-care.”

"Ishq Jabariya" is centered around Gulki, a determined young woman with big aspirations. The show boasts a stellar cast, including Kamya Panjabi, Dipshikkha Nagppal, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay Khurana in key roles, along with others.

"Ishq Jabariya" is available on Sun Neo with new episodes from Monday to Saturday at 10:00 PM.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.