Kuwait's Emir directs officials to find cause behind deadly fire incident

Kuwait City, June 12 (IANS) Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, has directed the country's authorities to find the cause behind Wednesday's tragic fire in a building in Kuwait City's Mangaf area which has reportedly killed over 40 people, including many Indian workers.

The state-owned Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that Kuwait's ruler sent his condolences to the families of the victims of the unfortunate fire accident that resulted in the death and injury of dozens.

"His Highness directed officials to immediately follow up to determine the causes of the outbreak of this fire and hold those responsible for its occurrence accountable so that such an unfortunate incident is not repeated in the future," the agency said, adding that the ruler shares the grief and pain of the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

Meanwhile, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, is leaving for Kuwait to oversee the assistance being provided to injured Indian nationals.

"As directed by PM Narendra Modi, MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Prime Minister Modi has also condoled the death of several people in the shocking fire incident that took place on Wednesday.

"The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones," PM Modi posted on X.

"I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," he added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the incident, which he said has resulted in several deaths.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added.

Meanwhile, Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, has already visited the hospitals in Kuwait City where several injured Indian workers have been admitted.

"Ambassador Adarsh Swaika visited the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where 11 workers injured in today's fire have been admitted. Ten of them are expected to be released today and one in hospital is reportedly stable. He met with patients still in hospital & assured them of the Embassy's full support," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

Swaika also visited the fire incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation, assuring that the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire service, and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical care.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is operating an emergency helpline number (+965-65505246) in connection with the tragedy.

Kuwait's Ministry of Health also released a statement on Wednesday afternoon that said, "The Ministry of Health has so far dealt with 43 cases through the accident departments in a number of hospitals, in a building fire incident in Mangaf, of which 4 cases arrived dead."

