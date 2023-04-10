K'taka polls: BJP under pressure over ticket distribution

Bengaluru, April 10 (IANS) With just a month left for elections to the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, the ruling BJP is under pressure over the distribution of tickets to the aspirants. The list of candidates was expected to be released on Monday.

However, things are yet to be decided as a marathon meeting of central and state leaders was held in Delhi to finalise the first list of candidates.

The polling in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10. The results will be announced on May 13.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the tickets would be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday.

According to party insiders, the BJP high command is willing to give tickets to new faces in the seats where the sitting legislators have not performed well.

Meanwhile, the competition has become intense within the party to get a chance to contest, and the party is taking last-minute updates from sources regarding the winnability of the candidates.

The meeting in Delhi discussed the implications of fielding new faces, and sitting MLAs joining hands with opposition parties.

The party has also been taking time in fielding strong candidates from two constituencies.

MLCs Lakshman Savadi, Ayanur Manjunath and C.P. Yogeshwar are also demanding tickets and the issue has already become a controversial one, leading to infighting in their respective constituencies.

BJP leaders are finding it tough to finalise candidates for 30 to 40 seats.

According to sources, the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular are also looking for an opportunity to hijack BJP leaders.

