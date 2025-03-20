Kritika Kamra: Always believed we need to use our mediums to uplift next tribe of women

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra is set to visit her hometown in Madhya Pradesh to spend quality time with the women artisans who are an integral part of her unique initiative she began in 2024 that helps empower women. She says she has always believed to use her medium to to uplift the next tribe of women.

“My mother hails from Madhya Pradesh, that is what is a deep personal connection for me to the stare and the place. Growing up she introduced me to Chanderi and its beautiful people and craftsmanship of textiles,” Kritika said.

“When we started off, our larger goal and attempt was to employ women from the state, especially those from this region, to empower them and being their work forth. We continue to strive increase employment, give these women agency and give them the power of fair prices helping them elevate their lifestyles.”

She added: “As an actor personally for me I have always believed that we need to use our mediums to use our voices to uplift the next tribe of women. We will continue to possibly work with more and more women as we grow and help them be empowered”.

The actress plans to spend time with the talented artisans who have been tirelessly supporting her. Kritika understands the value of providing opportunities and recognizing the contributions of grassroots talent, particularly in the handloom and textile industries that have deep cultural roots in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking about her upcoming visit, Kritika said, "Madhya Pradesh holds a special place in my heart. It's not just my hometown, but also where I draw inspiration for my ethnic wear from.”

She said that she has always wanted to support the people of her state in some way.

“Especially women artisans, who play a vital role in making my entrepreneurial dreams a reality. Their skills, dedication, and passion deserve recognition and gratitude. This visit is not just about connecting with them but also about learning from their incredible stories and forming a stronger bond”.

