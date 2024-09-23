Kristen Bell: I married my polar opposite

Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Kristen Bell said that her husband Dax Shepard is her "polar opposite" but their differences keep them "stimulated".

The 44-year-old actress has been married to the 49-year-old podcaster for more than a decade now.

Bell, who has daughters Lincoln and Delta Shepard, told E! News: "I married my polar opposite. We are the antithesis of each other.”

She added: “We argue about absolutely everything, but there is a foundational trust that we've built that keeps us together and is quite stimulated by one another's opinions."

Bell added: "Being with someone who you are unlike, or you don't have a ton of similarities with, it forces you to grow."

Shepard recently shared how the pair are determined to set a good example for their children, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Shepard, who has a degree in anthropology had earlier told E! News in June:“Anthropologically speaking, we crave sugar because it was so scarce throughout history and because nothing that's ever been poisonous has tasted really sweet.

"But the reality is, it doesn't make us feel good. So we talk about a lot about the outcome."

The couple don't want to put too much pressure on their children.

The actress said: "Allowing my kids to see that it's something adults struggle with, and that we have to fight the need for wanting ice cream all the time, it makes them feel like we're all on the same team."

