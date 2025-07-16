DNA Movie OTT Release: Streaming Partner, Date, Time, Plot, Review, and More!

Investigative thrillers are prevalent in various film industries these days. Many filmmakers are invested in this genre and continue to write their stories, regardless of whether they become blockbusters. One such filmmaker was Nelson Venkatesan, who made a commendable attempt in his directorial debut with DNA.

The movie was released on June 20th in the theaters and opened to encouraging reviews from critics and audiences. After completing its four-week theatrical run, DNA is all set to make its streaming debut. Streaming platform JioHotstar bagged the digital rights to DNA, and the film will be available for audiences from the 19th of July.

JioHotstar, who was recently on a roll by bagging consecutive Malayalam movies, has taken a slight detour and acquired the rights for DNA, whose name is a clever wordplay on the characters played by Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan and also on the issue the film tries to deal with.

Expect the film to be available from 12:00 AM IST on July 19th, and this film will surely attract a lot of love from streaming fans. Director Nelson Venkatesan proved with his debut film that he is one talent in Tamil cinema that shouldn't be ignored, and it remains to be seen with whom he will be making his second film.

Despite its limited reach within Tamil Nadu, DNA received a decent reception at the box office. However, DNA's streaming debut offers a chance for redemption, with the potential to draw a broad audience and contribute significantly to JioHotstar's expanding Tamil content library.