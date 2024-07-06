Kirodi Lal Meena reiterates he holds no grudge against anyone

Jaipur, July 6 (IANS) BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena, who resigned as Rajasthan minister on Thursday, has reiterated that he took the decision in line with his poll-time undertaking to quit if he fails to ensure his party's victory in any of the seven Lok Sabha seats in eastern Rajasthan that were assigned to him.

The 72-year-old leader also reiterated that he holds no grudge against anyone from the organisation or the Chief Minister.

Meena made the remarks after meeting BJP National President J.P. Nadda in the national capital on Friday.

He said he will meet the BJP chief again after 10 days as the latter has called him.

Meena said that he told party president Nadda that he resigned on moral grounds. "The people of the region in which I have been serving for 40-45 years turned away from me, I can't tolerate this, so I decided to resign from my position on moral grounds...," he said.

Meena further said that he had given a copy of his resignation to the party chief. "We had a long discussion. He has called me to Delhi again after 10 days," he added.

Meena, a key tribal leader in the state, refuted claims that he was lobbying for the party ticket for his brother from Dausa. "This is wrong, there is no such thing. Wherever I will be sent, I will work there. There are three by-elections in ST majority areas, I will work there; we will put in all our strength to make the candidates win," he said.

