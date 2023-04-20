Kiev kicks off flooding rescue exercises

Kiev, April 20 (IANS) The Ukrainian capital has kicked off flooding rescue exercises amid a significant rise of waters in the Dnipro River, the Kiev City State Administration reported.

The exercises envisage actions of emergency response to flooding in Kiev if the Dnipro water level reaches 800 centimeters above zero level, causing flooding in six districts of the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

The exercises consist of seven emergency actions, including rescue operations to remove flood victims from a drifting vessel, providing medical aid to victims, and conducting work on pumping out water from a flooded facility, among other measures.

A total of 120 rescue personnel and utility workers are participating in the exercises.

This year, the water levels in the Dnipro exceeded last year's levels by between 50 centimeters and one meter, affecting public and private infrastructure in the areas located near the river.

The city authorities expect the flooding will reach its peak levels in Kiev on April 22.

This year's spring flooding affected nine regions in northern, central and western Ukraine.

About 1,715 households and 21,950 hectares of agricultural lands across Ukraine were hit by flooding, which also disrupted transport links to 32 cities and villages, the State Emergency Service reported Wednesday.

