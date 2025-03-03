Kharge has instructed us not to discuss about K’taka CM post: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has directed the party members not to discuss the change in the state’s Chief Minister’s post.

Speaking to the media in the Vidhana Soudha premises, Shivakumar responded to journalists' questions regarding power sharing. He stated, "Kharge has instructed us not to discuss the issue of power sharing, and I am committed to his words."

When asked about former Union Minister Veerappa Moily's statement that no one can stop him from becoming the Chief Minister, Shivakumar replied, "Veerappa Moily has expressed his personal opinion. I will not comment on it, nor is there any need to discuss it."

However, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra reacted by stating that Moily had indicated Shivakumar would soon become the Chief Minister. Additionally, a Congress MLA claimed that Shivakumar would assume the Chief Minister’s position in December. Vijayendra pointed out that during the winter session in Belagavi, Shivakumar had stated on the floor of the house that an astrologer had advised him to seize power forcefully if it was not given to him.

"Now, Shivakumar has reminded us of that statement. To whom was this reminder directed? That is a question Shivakumar must answer. Regarding the film festival controversy, he warned that he would 'tighten the screws' on film artistes. However, this statement was not meant for the film industry—it was directed at Congress leaders who are obstructing his path to the Chief Minister’s post," Vijayendra claimed.

"I am stating clearly that the competition for the Chief Minister’s post within the Congress party will only intensify. There is no doubt that Karnataka will witness swift political developments in the coming days," he added.

Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge stated on Monday that neither Veerappa Moily nor any other leader had specified a timeline for Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister.

"They are not saying Shivakumar will become Chief Minister today at noon or tomorrow. They are simply acknowledging that one day he will be rewarded for his hard work. So be it. The high command will decide that. If I make a statement before the media, does that mean it will happen? Our responsibilities are clear—Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister, Shivakumar is the KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister, and I am the Minister. We each have defined roles,” said Kharge.

"I may want someone to become the CM one day. Whoever has worked hard will be rewarded, whether today or tomorrow," he added.

Commenting on Congress MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga’s statement that Shivakumar would become CM in December, Kharge said, "That is his opinion. But such opinions should be expressed where they hold value—within the high command."

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, responding to Veerappa Moily’s statement, said: "If Shivakumar’s party decides and the MLAs support him, he can become the Chief Minister. But do not insult the sitting Chief Minister. He is presenting the budget on March 7. If he is labeled an 'outgoing Chief Minister,' what respect and honour will remain for the budget he is presenting? We are not dismissing Veerappa Moily’s statements—we are from the BJP. However, seeing the plight of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a senior leader, we feel sorry for him. This is not just about the power-sharing agreement within Congress. Do not undermine the dignity of the Chief Minister’s Office."

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil stated: "Mallikarjkun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi are there—they are the final authority. Moily is a senior leader of the party. The high command will take action regarding his statement. If you have questions about whether it was a pre-determined decision, ask him directly. I will not comment on it. He is a former Chief Minister and a former Union Minister. You should ask him about it. We are not aware of any power-sharing formula," he clarified.

Minister for Labour Santosh Lad stated: "All these matters are left to the high command. Moily has expressed his opinion, and two or three MLAs out of 140 may have also voiced theirs. Everyone's opinion is important. I cannot express my personal opinion, nor am I in a position to do so. In the end, everyone must come to the party platform."

