Kerala: Close relative of Indian cricketer Minnu Mani killed in tiger attack (Ld)

Wayanad, Jan 24 (IANS) A 45-year-old tribal woman, aunt of Indian cricketer Minnu Mani, was mauled to death by a tiger on Friday in Mananthavady of Kerala's Wayanad district.

The deceased was identified as Radha, the wife of a temporary Forest Watcher.

Expressing deep pain over the demise of her aunt, Mani said she wished the killer tiger was taken to task.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed deep sadness over the incident.

In the last 10 years, this is the eighth incident that a person has been killed by a tiger in the Wayanad district.

After the news of the killing of Radha spread, the locals were up in arms and began a protest after State Minister of SC/ST O.R. Kelu reached the place.

Following detailed talks, Kelu said a decision had been taken to kill the tiger.

"A sum of Rs 11 lakh will be paid to the family of Radha as compensation of which Rs five lakhs will be paid on Friday itself," said Kelu.

Following the conciliation talks, the protesters handed over Radha's body for post-mortem.

The incident occurred when Radha's husband dropped her on the main road, near the coffee estate owned by a private individual. As Radha was walking towards her workplace, the tiger attacked her, leading to her death.

Incidentally, the issue of man-animal conflict across Kerala, especially in areas bordering the forests, has become a major issue, and the latest incident took place a day after the Kerala Assembly witnessed a heated debate on this vexed problem.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for "failing" to rise to the occasion to handle this vexed issue, and said during 2019-20, the number of man-animal conflicts which stood at 6,341 rose to 9,838 cases during 2023-24.

On Saturday, Satheesan will embark on a 10-day protest rally demanding the protection of hill district farmers' rights to address their issues. Satheesan's rally will start from the hilly area in Kannur and end in the state capital district.

