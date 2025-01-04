Kejriwal vows waiver of inflated water bills; alleges tacit pact between BJP-Cong

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Promising to waive off inflated water bills, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged a tacit alliance between the BJP and the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing mediapersons, Kejriwal asked the BJP and the Congress to make public their political tie-up rather than helping each other behind the scenes.

Elaborating on his party’s promise to cancel all inflated water bills on coming to power, Kejriwal said, “When I went to jail, they manipulated things and water consumers started getting inflated bills. Some people got bills running into thousands and lakhs of rupees.”

“But my message to all consumers is – if you think your water bill is unjustified and inflated then you may not pay it. When we come to power, we will waive them off,” he said.

He said every month about 12 lakh water consumers are getting zero bills due to the AAP government’s scheme to give 20,000 litre free water.

Asked about the funding and other details about the bill waiver announced on Saturday, Kejriwal said, “You need not worry, we will give the details after we come to power.”

“It is my guarantee to everyone. The AAP is standing with you, and you need not worry about it,” he said.

He dismissed a question on Punjab Congress women’s protest over non-fulfilment of promises. “Punjab's women are with us,” he said.

The AAP leader also refused to comment on a Congress plan to brand him as an 'anti-national'. “Let them do what they want,” he said.

Calling the Congress a spent force, the AAP National Convenor said, “Voters have stopped taking the Congress seriously, I do not know why some mediapersons still give them importance.”

Targeting the BJP for abusing the AAP, Kejriwal said the saffron party wants to "win the coming election only by abusing us."

“On the one hand, we are telling voters what we have done over the past 10 years, on the other, the BJP has nothing to show as achievement in 10 years,” he said, slamming the saffron party for not having a Chief Ministerial face, lacking a narrative or vision for the city and only relying on attacks on the AAP.

Kejriwal has gone on a bitter offensive against the BJP a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the AAP, labeling its governance as 'Aapada (disaster)' for the city. Kejriwal hit back by saying on Friday that the BJP itself has three 'Aapadas' as it does not have a CM face, issue or narrative for the Assembly polls.

