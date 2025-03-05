Kejriwal faces intense criticism for taking big cavalcade

Chandigarh, March 5 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday condemned a curfew-like situation for farmers, who were not being allowed to come to the state capital to register protest, even as a red carpet welcome was being accorded to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal with more than 100 vehicles escorting him for a Vipassana session from here to Hoshiarpur.

Asking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to explain this state of affairs, senior Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “The chief minister should tell why Kejriwal was being accorded a welcome reserved for heads of states when he did not have any constitutional authority and had no relation with Punjab.”

Kejriwal faced intense criticism from all parties for taking a big cavalcade, with BJP leader Tarun Chugh saying, “Arvind Kejriwal has come with his group to Punjab with the ill-intention of looting the state…In what capacity is a cavalcade of 100 vehicles accompanying Kejriwal? How is he holding a meeting of government officials and how is he giving them direction? He can give directions to AAP workers, but Kejriwal, who is out on bail, is giving directions to government officials.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal equated Kejriwal’s cavalcade with US President Donald Trump’s security. “Kejriwal, who criticises the whole world for VIP culture, is today roaming around with a security cover bigger than Donald Trump,” she wrote in a post on X.

Former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal and his wife are in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur to attend the meditation course at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre, which began on Wednesday. The couple will be attending the course for 10 days.

Responding to the visit, the second time since December 2023, Akali Dal former minister Cheema said the Chief Minister should also tell Punjabis why he had invited farmers for talks and then insulted them by walking out of the meeting in a huff when reminded about the promises made by him and his boss Kejriwal to the farmers over their demands.

Cheema said even as the rights of farmers were being violated, neighbouring states like Rajasthan had announced a bonus of Rs 150 per quintal on the wheat crop. “Punjab farmers have not received the promised minimum support price on moong and maize and have also not been given compensation for repeated crop losses.”

He also castigated the Chief Minister for trying to divert attention from the demands of farmers by trying to launch a supposed campaign against corruption and drugs. “The truth is that corruption has been institutionalised under the AAP government even as the political nexus in drug trade has resulted in a sharp increase in drug addiction and overdose-related deaths.”

Cheema also announced that the membership drive of SAD was nearing completion with 20 lakh membership slips being received by the party and around 10 lakh more expected in the next few days.

Previously, Kejriwal had come for the Vipassana course at Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre in Anandgarh village on December 20, 2023, a day ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.