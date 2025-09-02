Kejriwal appeals for donations as Punjab faces deadliest floods in 37 years; AAP leaders to donate 1 month's salary

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the nation to come forward and extend financial support to flood-hit Punjab, which is reeling under its deadliest floods in the last 37 years. He announced that all MPs and MLAs of the AAP will donate one month’s salary to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, urging people to contribute generously.

In a video address shared on the party’s official X handle, AAP National Convenor Kejriwal described Punjab as a land that has always fed the country and stood at the forefront during times of national crises.

“Punjab has always stood tall with its head held high in the face of any calamity that has befallen the country. Whenever any attack happened in the country, Punjab was always the first to receive a blow. During the times of food crisis, Punjab is always at the forefront to help the nation, but today, Punjab is in crisis. I appeal to all my fellow countrymen to help the people of Punjab in every possible way during this difficult time,” he said.

Kejriwal stressed that the scale of destruction was unprecedented, with more than 1,000 villages submerged and over 2.5 lakh people rendered homeless. Thousands of acres of crops have been destroyed, leaving many families without livelihoods.

“This is no ordinary flood. Such a calamity has struck Punjab after 37 years. People’s lifetime savings and earnings have been washed away,” Kejriwal noted.

Kejriwal lauded the resilience and spirit of Punjabis who, despite losing homes and jobs, continue to help their neighbours in distress.

“Humanity has no greater example than Punjab, where people are standing with each other in the toughest times,” Kejriwal said, adding that AAP volunteers are on the ground distributing food, medicines, and other essentials.

The AAP chief urged all political parties, state governments, and the Centre to “forget politics” and stand with Punjab during this disaster.

“The crisis is too big for Punjab to handle alone. The entire nation must unite to rescue Punjab from this terrible tragedy,” he appealed.

The video message ended with a QR code linking to the Punjab CM Relief Fund, allowing citizens to contribute directly to the state’s recovery efforts.

