Karnataka govt hands over second case against JD-S MLC Suraj Revanna to CID too

Bengaluru, June 27 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Wednesday also handed over the second case of sexual assault involving JD-S MLC Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, to the CID.

The second case of sexual assault was registered against Suraj Revanna at Holenarasipura Rural police station on June 25 by a male JD-S worker.

Police have been directed to hand over the case documents to the CID, which is already probing the sexual assault case against Suraj Revanna by another JD-S male worker.

The complainant in the second case had stated that he was sexually assaulted by Suraj Revanna four years ago and he remained quiet, swallowing the pain all these days.

He said that he is still a JD-S worker and no one had instigated him to lodge the complaint against Suraj Revanna and he is filing it of his own will.

The case has been registered under IPC's Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The victim in the second case has also confessed that he was pressured by Suraj Revanna to file a complaint against the victim in the first case. He had alleged that the first victim was demanding Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna and making false charges.

Suraj Revanna is the brother of Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal. Presently, both are in the custody of the CID for questioning.

