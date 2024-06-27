Girl narrowly escapes lightning strike while making reel on rooftop in Bihar

Patna June 26 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl had a narrow escape from a lightning strike while making a reel on the rooftop of her neighbour in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a lightning strike hitting the topmost roof of the house with the girl standing just below it filming a reel.

She ran away as soon as the lightning struck the rooftop. The entire episode was recorded as she had set the mobile camera at a particular spot to record a reel.

The incident took place in Sirsia village under the Bela police station in Sitamarhi district. As per sources, as soon as it started raining, 15-year-old Sania Kumari went to the roof of her neighbour Devnarayan Bhagat house to make reels.

Lightning is common during the rainy season in Bihar which also claims many lives every year.

