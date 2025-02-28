Karnataka court issues summons to ex-CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) The First Fast Track court in Bengaluru on Friday issued summons to former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case, directing him to be present before it on March 15.

The court has also issued summons to the other accused in the case, Y.M. Aruna and Rudresh Marulasiddaiah and asked them to be present before the court on the same day.

The court passed the order after considering the charge sheet submitted by the police in the case. Yediyurappa had so far got immunity from the High Court earlier over the summons.

Yediyurappa celebrated his 83rd birthday on Thursday and declared that he would kick off a statewide tour to strengthen the BJP and bring it back to power in the state.

On February 7, the Karnataka High Court refused to quash charges against him in the case.

However, the Bench had granted anticipatory bail to Yediyurappa in the court, giving him immunity from arrest.

The Bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, had pronounced the judgment and sent back the case to the POCSO court. However, the court has also refused to quash the charge sheet submitted against Yediyurappa in the court.

With the judgement going against him in the High Court, Yediyurappa is facing the legal proceedings in the case.

The case stems from an FIR filed at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru by the mother of a minor girl, alleging sexual harassment by Yediyurappa.

The former Chief Minister has denied the charges, maintaining that the allegations were politically motivated and that he was prepared to face legal proceedings.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigating the case submitted a charge sheet on June 27, 2024, to a special fast-track court.

According to the charge sheet, Yediyurappa, along with three other accused, was charged under the POCSO Act and sections of the IPC, including 354(A) (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of documents or electronic records), and 214 (offering bribes to conceal an offence).

The charge sheet alleges that on February 2, 2024, the complainant visited Yediyurappa’s residence seeking help regarding a sexual assault on her 17-year-old daughter. It claims that Yediyurappa took the girl into a room, locked it, and sexually harassed her. The victim resisted and left the room. Following this, Yediyurappa allegedly refused to assist them.

The charge sheet further states that when the victim uploaded photos and videos of the incident on social media, Yediyurappa called them to his residence through intermediaries and gave them Rs 2 lakh in cash. It alleges that he then had the media files deleted from social media and the phone gallery.

The victim's mother passed away on May 26, 2024, due to health complications in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa has strongly refuted the allegations, stating, “A mother and daughter were found near my residence, appearing distressed. Out of compassion, I called them to inquire about their situation. I even called the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to help them. However, they began making accusations against me. Despite this, I gave them financial help. I will face these charges in court.”

