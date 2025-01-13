'Karma hit me': Tsitsipas after Australian Open shock exit

Melbourne, Jan 13 (IANS) Stefanos Tsitsipas, reflecting on his surprise first-round exit from the Australian Open, admitted that his decision to withdraw from doubles to preserve energy backfired spectacularly.

"It’s quite ironic. My whole [idea] was to try to go deep into the Australian Open... I guess karma hit me," Tsitsipas said after his four-set loss to American Alex Michelsen. The Greek star’s early departure marked a stark departure from his usual success at Melbourne Park, where he has often shone as one of the tournament’s standout performers.

Tsitsipas, a three-time semi-finalist and 2023 runner-up in Melbourne, made a calculated choice to prioritize singles by pulling out of doubles with his brother, Petros. His goal was clear: save energy for a deep run in the draw. Yet, the strategy unraveled when the 26-year-old fell to the 20-year-old Michelsen, who outclassed him with bold shot-making and composure in key moments.

"I was not able to deliver or play the way I was hoping to at this year's event," Tsitsipas admitted. “The whole purpose was just to save up on some energy and be fresher... but that didn’t work out.”

The loss also prompted Tsitsipas to reflect on how his hunger and mindset have evolved over the years. “For sure I had a fresher mind back then. It seemed like I was hungrier in a completely different way than I am now,” he said, harking back to his 2019 Australian Open breakthrough, where he stunned Roger Federer en route to the semi-finals.

While Tsitsipas acknowledges that his passion for tennis remains, he believes his career stability has shifted his approach. “I’ve been quite well-established in the last couple of years... I feel like there was a different energy, a different dynamic back then. I would say I’m a better player now, even though I’m losing.”

The defeat to Michelsen also highlighted a slow start to Tsitsipas’ 2025 season. With two losses in his first three matches, the former World No. 3 finds himself struggling for form. “The most frustrating part about losing in the first round of a Grand Slam is that you have way too much time to recover,” he said. “Honestly, that’s much better in terms of problem-solving. It just sucks in a way that I’ll be hanging around for quite a while now before my next tournament.”

Despite the setback, Tsitsipas remains optimistic about his game, believing that he has evolved technically and tactically. “I feel like I’m much better as a player than I was back then,” he said, referring to improvements in his topspin-heavy game and overall consistency.

