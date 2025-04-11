Indian Racing Festival- a carnival of Total Control set to thrill the North-East region from April 12

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Indian Racing Festival- a carnival of Total Control set to thrill the North-East region with a regional tour, scheduled from April 1222 covering key cities including Kohima, Aizawl, Shillong, Guwahati, and Gangtok.

A key highlight of the tour will be blazing showcases of international Formula 4 and Wolf cars from the Indian Racing Festival, offering audiences an electrifying glimpse into the world of professional open-wheel racing.

The line-up features champions across generations from 9-year-old karting sensations to racing champions and rally legends. Enthusiasts can look forward to jaw-dropping drifting displays in high-performance machines like Lexus and BMW, alongside gravity-defying stunts on Superbikes.

The showstoppers will be young karting prodigies on their Rotax Karts who will push the limits of speed and skill, offering a powerful preview of India’s racing future.

The heart-thumping roadshows are designed to give the wide audience an opportunity to experience high-octane action up close in a region where it is fast evolving into a lifestyle and cultural phenomenon.

The tour will feature a dynamic mix of adrenaline-fueled events — all driven on JK Tyre’s ultra-high-performance Levitas Ultra range of tyres.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries, said, "For JK Tyre, the North-East is not just a stronghold for our brand, but a region where our passion for adventure and performance truly resonates with the people. With this festival, we are deepening that engagement—bringing adrenaline-driven experiences to the heart of the hills while also reinforcing our leadership in the market."

"We are especially grateful to the governments of the North-Eastern states for their unwavering support in helping us foster a thriving motorsport ecosystem in the region. The JK Tyre Powered Indian Racing Festival is a celebration of performance, innovation, and excitement—values that define both our products and our long-term vision for this dynamic and culturally rich part of the country," he added.

