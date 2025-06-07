Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep showers praise on director Abishan Jeevinth's 'Tourist Family'

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Union Minister of Earth Sciences (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh on Saturday left for France to lead a high-level Indian delegation at the International Meet on Oceans.

The event will be held at the French city of Nice, as part of the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) from June 8 to 13.

“Looking forward to representing India at the French picturesque coastal city of Nice, in the United Nations Ocean Conference," Singh shared in a post on X.

At the general debate at UNOC3, Singh will articulate India’s stance on ocean policy, highlighting the country’s initiatives in marine research, coastal resilience, and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

His visit to France marks a significant step and reiterates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to India’s global engagement in ocean sustainability and marine cooperation.

The high-level international gathering will bring together leaders, scientists, policymakers, and civil society actors from across the globe to discuss sustainable ocean governance and concrete actions for the health of the world’s oceans.

In addition to the formal sessions of the Conference, Singh is slated to hold bilateral meetings with representatives from France, Germany, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Chile, among others.

These meetings are expected to strengthen India’s cooperation with key global players on issues ranging from marine pollution to ocean science and financing for blue economy initiatives.

The third edition of the UN Ocean Conference -- co-hosted by France and Costa Rica -- will focus on key themes such as restoring marine ecosystems, reducing marine pollution, promoting ocean-based scientific cooperation, and mobilising resources for the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas, and marine resources, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 14.

The conference will feature “Ocean Action Panels” involving governments, UN bodies, researchers, industry leaders, and NGOs to forge partnerships and propose practical, scalable solutions.

Ahead of the conference, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) organised two Blue Talks in collaboration with the Embassies of France and Costa Rica in the national capital.

These sessions brought together scientists, officials, and stakeholders from multiple sectors to share best practices and develop concrete recommendations on marine governance and conservation.

