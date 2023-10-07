'Kaala Paani' trailer showcases desperate fight for survival

Mumbai, October 7 (IANS) The survival drama series ‘Kaala Paani’ has just unveiled its trailer and it has a more haunting vibe than one can expect of a thriller series.

Amidst the allure of the salty seas, the ocean’s breeze, there are many haunting mysteries in the dark of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and these things are menacing and unforgiving which warrants a desperate struggle for escape and survival.

This is what basically ‘Kaala Paani’ trailer is, a search for something mysterious that should not be touched only for it to bite back and chase you till your demise.

The premise of the show follows certain individuals who journey from the mainland into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, trying to explore the mystery of Kaala Paani who find themselves trapped on the islands, away from the mainland, with no immediate help coming.

There is a presence of supernatural terror that is present throughout the trailer though the narrative, while very intriguing, is mired in so many details that it is really not known what the show is fully about.

The production value is very high as indicated by the massive designs, soundtrack and just the overall aesthetic which is dramatic and yet rooted.

Actors Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Chinmay Mandlekar are the highlights in the video while director Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani are fully able to depict the sheer feeling of helplessness and dread that everyone is feeling.

Sharing his excitement on the trailer launch, executive producer and Showrunner, Sameer Saxena said: “We are thrilled to invite the audience to experience a whole new world of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the release of this trailer. We are very happy to have created ‘Kaala Paani’, a series that offers a perspective on the human behaviour to survive, adapt and evolve as per the situation they find themselves in".

“The narrative has been crafted in a way that allows the audience to admire the complexities of the characters, their fight for survival and extent to which they would go to for their families, loved ones and themselves. We can't wait for the audience to watch ‘Kaala Paani’," he added.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series’ screenplay has been penned by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra.

The series also stars Amey Wagh, Sukant, Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra and Poornima Indrajith.

‘Kaala Paani’ drops on October 18, 2023 on Netflix.

