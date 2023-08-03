K’taka CM Siddaramaiah calls on Rajnath Singh, requests for airshow during Dasara

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and requested him to hold an airshow during the famous state festival Dasara.

In a letter submitted to the Defence Minister, the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the renowned Mysuru Dasara festivities showcases the grandeur of Karnataka in all its resplendence.

"In 2017 and 2019, the Dasara festival was privileged by a special airshow exhibited by the Indian Air Force at the TorchLight Parade Ground in Mysuru which enthralled the attention of thousands of tourists and Kannadigas. Thus, it is hereby requested to kindly direct the concerned to plan a similar ‘Air Show’ as one done earlier, during the Nadahabba Dasara 2023 in Mysuru", the letter read.

Siddaramaiah personally handed over the letter to Rajnath Singh.

Later, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman at her office and held talks.

He also met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed the shortcomings in the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

Gadkari assured him of sending a team of experts to fix the problems.

Siddaramaiah also submitted a letter with nine various projects to be sanctioned to the state to Gadkari.

